World

WORLD

Vladimir Putin makes big move, Russia becomes first country to recognise Afghanistan's Taliban government, reason is...

It also sees potential for trade and economic cooperation, particularly in energy, transport, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jul 04, 2025, 08:51 AM IST

Vladimir Putin makes big move, Russia becomes first country to recognise Afghanistan's Taliban government, reason is...

TRENDING NOW

Russia has become the first country to officially recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan. On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had accepted the credentials of a new Afghan ambassador, signalling formal recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. In a statement, the ministry said, according to Reuters, “We believe that the act of official recognition of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will give impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation between our countries in various fields.”

Russia expressed its intention to boost ties with Kabul in areas such as security, counter-terrorism, and the fight against drug-related crimes. It also sees potential for trade and economic cooperation, particularly in energy, transport, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi welcomed the move, calling it a “courageous step” by Moscow and expressed hope that other countries would follow Russia’s example.

No other country has formally recognised the Taliban since it took over in August 2021 after US-led forces withdrew from Afghanistan. However, countries like China, the UAE, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan have appointed ambassadors to Kabul, signalling informal engagement.

Russia’s recognition is a significant step for the Taliban, which has faced international isolation. It also puts a spotlight on the United States, which has frozen Afghan central bank assets and imposed sanctions on senior Taliban leaders. These actions have left Afghanistan’s banking system largely disconnected from the global financial network.

Russia's ties with the Taliban have grown stronger in recent years. President Vladimir Putin referred to the group as an ally in the fight against terrorism. Since 2022, Afghanistan has been importing oil, gas, and wheat from Russia. Although Russia had declared the Taliban a terrorist organisation in 2003, the ban was lifted in April this year.

However, the Taliban’s global recognition continues to face hurdles due to its restrictions on women's rights. Girls and women are banned from attending high schools and universities and face limitations on their movement without a male guardian. The Taliban claims it is following its interpretation of Islamic law.

