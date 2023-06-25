Vladimir Putin losing his grip on Russia? Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s revolt, u-turn explained

Vladimir Putin losing his grip on Russia? Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s revolt and u-turn explained

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strongman image has forever been dented by his close aide’s stunning 24-hour revolt. Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin may have called off his armed rebellion but it shrieks loud questions about Putin’s iron-grip on power in Moscow.

The man nicknamed ‘Putin’s chef’ threw the greatest internal challenge at the Russian President in over two decades of rule. Putin’s reactions and actions linked to the event and latest information suggest a precarious picture panning out in the country.

What the stunning march to Moscow and abrupt retreat means?

The Wagner Group was able to move surprisingly quickly and unimpeded by Russian forces. In a TV address, Putin called it a “betrayal” as Russian forces scurried to protect the capital. Prigozhin claims he reached within 200 kms of Moscow before calling off his onslaught. This presents a worrying picture for Putin who appears to have lost favour at some levels.

Prigozhin is being allowed to go into exile and charges of uprising against him are being dropped. The outcome would be concerning for Putin, showing him weak after having told the nation what Prigozhin did was “treason” and vowing to punish him.

Prigozhin will be going to neighbouring Belarus for exile. Belarus is pro-Russia and supported the Kremlin in the Ukraine conflict. It appears Putin is not the only one holding reins in Russia currently. Prigozhin can expect to stay safe in a country which is the President’s ally despite challenging his authority.

Another decision that comes across as soft for Putin’s approach is the move to not prosecute Wagner fighters who took part in the revolt. Furthermore, the Defence Ministry will offer contracts to Wagner soldiers who did not join the rebellion.

A shocking latest update claims that the US had received intelligence that Prigozhin had been building up his forces near the border. This conflicts with the Wagner chief’s claim that his rebellion was a response to an attack on his camps in Ukraine. More importantly, it raises questions on Putin’s hold on the flow of information in his country. If Americans knew, why could Moscow not be aware?

Leaving aside the impact on the Ukraine war, where Wagner troops have been crucial for Russia, the brief revolt hints at a possible major power shift in the near future.

The next big step for Putin will be what happens with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Prigozhin had accused Shoigu of having ordered strikes on Wagner troops which led him to the revolt. If Putin lets Shoigu go, he may have yielded too much to keep his invincibility in Russian politics intpact.

