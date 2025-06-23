Last week, Putin had offered to mediate a peaceful resolution between Iran and Israel.

Amid growing tensions in West Asia, Vladimir Putin has addressed Russia's position on the escalating Iran-Israel war. His remarks come after the United States launched surprise airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin emphasised Russia's unique ties with both Israel and Iran. He clarified that Moscow has no intention of blindly choosing sides, stating, “Russia has a nuanced relationship with its allies in the Middle East.”

Putin pointed out that nearly two million Russian-speaking people live in Israel, underlining Russia’s historical and cultural connection to the country. At the same time, he reminded the world that 15% of Russia’s population is Muslim and that Russia holds observer status in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Russia has long played a balancing role in the region, maintaining friendly ties with Israel while building deep military and economic relationships with Iran. Notably, Russia helped Iran build its first nuclear power plant in Bushehr.

Addressing critics who questioned Moscow’s loyalty to its allies, Putin called them “provocateurs” and assured that Russia’s actions are always carefully considered. He also reiterated that Russia maintains a strong and “trusting” relationship with Iran.

After the US bombed three key Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—on Sunday, Russia strongly condemned the attacks. The Russian foreign ministry called the strikes “irresponsible” and a “gross violation of international law.” It warned that these actions could spark a dangerous escalation and threaten both regional and global stability.

Last week, Putin had offered to mediate a peaceful resolution between Iran and Israel. He suggested a diplomatic approach that would allow Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program while addressing Israel's security concerns.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed to punish Israel. In a strong message on social media platform X, he declared, “The Zionist enemy has made a grave mistake, committed a major crime; it must be punished—and it is being punished right now.” However, his statement made no direct mention of the US airstrikes.