WORLD
Putin speculated that rising tensions between Russia and the US might complicate Trump’s relationship with Moscow, should he return to office
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a strong warning to Ukraine, threatening to deploy Russia’s advanced Oreshnik missiles against Kyiv. Speaking at a press conference in Kazakhstan, Putin described the medium-range ballistic missile as capable of carrying multiple warheads and delivering devastating strikes, even without nuclear payloads. He claimed the missiles could target military facilities, industrial sites, and decision-making centers in Kyiv, as Ukraine continues its attacks on Russian infrastructure.
This comes after the missile was used in an attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro region last week, showcasing its strength. Putin compared its impact to that of a nuclear strike when used repeatedly on a single target. He criticised Western nations, including the US, UK, and France, for providing long-range missiles to Ukraine, viewing this as an escalation in the conflict.
Meanwhile, Putin expressed mixed feelings about US President-elect Donald Trump. He praised Trump as an "intelligent and experienced politician" capable of finding a solution to end the ongoing war but raised concerns about his safety following multiple assassination attempts.
Putin referred to two incidents: a July attack in Pennsylvania, where Trump was grazed by a bullet during a campaign rally, and a September incident at his Mar-A-Lago estate, where a man with a rifle was arrested. Calling the attacks “uncivilized,” Putin urged Trump to remain cautious, warning that he still faces significant risks.
Putin speculated that rising tensions between Russia and the US might complicate Trump’s relationship with Moscow, should he return to office.
While Trump has promised to end the war within 24 hours of assuming the presidency, Putin reiterated that Moscow remains open to dialogue, despite its ongoing military actions.
Elon Musk calls out Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella over hiring policies, says, 'This is...'
Vladimir Putin gives chilling warning to Donald Trump, says, 'smart, intelligent but still in...'
Meet woman who joined small business at 17, turned it into Rs 8500 crore empire, not Isha Ambani, Ghazal Alagh, she is..
Meet ex-techie who earns whopping Rs 8.4 crore per month by creating ‘basic’ AI app that he taught on...
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra feels betrayed after Shilpa Shirodkar takes decision against him again, says..
Ratan Tata owned this luxury Swiss watch which isn’t as expensive as you think, it cost Rs...
'I am better off...': Arjun Kapoor's statement on his bond with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor goes viral
Cyclone Fengal: Schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts to remain closed for..., check IMD update here
'Ours is not a love marriage': Dhanush makes BIG statement after official divorce from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, denies..
Delhi pollution: Delhi-NCR records coldest morning of season amid 'very poor' air quality, AQI dips to...
Meet India’s highest tax paying celeb, who paid Rs 92 crore tax, not Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli or Akshay Kumar
Abhishek Bachchan's new statement goes viral amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai: 'I have just been a puppet...'
Meet Indian cricketer who got 5500 percent hike at IPL auction 2025, will play alongside Virat Kohli
India’s first high-speed expressway now becomes most expensive national highway; check toll rates here
AR Rahman, Saira Banu's divorce lawyer reveals if reconciliation is possible between them: 'I have not...'
PM Modi to attend all-India security conference in Odisha from today; J-K, Khalistan issue to be discussed
Meet man who built Rs 5539 crore business with just Rs 2.5 lakh, he owns one of India’s largest…
SC to hear today plea challenging Sambhal mosque survey order
DNA TV Show: Explosion reported in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, second in 40 days
DNA Verified: Viral pic of Lucknow bride in Banarasi bikini is FAKE, know truth here
Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Engagement: Nagarjuna's son disables comments after couple faces backlash over...
Amazon India's first-ever 4-day Black Friday sale set to go live on THIS date, big offers on...
Nayanthara reacts to Dhanush's legal notice over her Netflix documentary: 'No copyright infringement because...'
This is the longest film of 2024, its 'best scene' is..., not Animal or Kalki 2898 AD
Sourav Ganguly sends scathing two-line message to former England captain amid India's historic victory at Perth
This asteroid can make every person on Earth a billionaire, its worth is...
Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, old video of them giving flying kisses to each other goes viral
Let's recreate Aditi Rao Hydari’s bridal look for winter wedding
Infosys' Narayana Murthy wants IAS, IPS officers to be from B-schools, ex-bureaucrat counters by...
Sikandar Ka Muqaddar producer Shital Bhatia on collaborating with Neeraj Pandey, Bollywood's box office woes | Exclusive
INS Arighaat Flexes Nuclear Muscles: Kalam-4 (K-4) SLBM Test a Resounding Success
Who is Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli's team-mate who retired from cricket
ZIM vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Kamran Ghulam's maiden century power Pakistan to series win
Revolutionary Pricing Architecture: Sivaprasad Nadukuru's innovation transforms chemical industry pricing
Malaika Arora's cryptic post goes viral after breakup with Arjun Kapoor: 'I don't have time to...'
Watch: Rohit Sharma delivers speech in Australian parliament, highlights India's impressive win in Perth
Watch: Nimrat Kaur participates in viral 'Zulfo se' trend, netizens call her 'most beautiful lady in the world'
Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan's post after pacer's heroics in Perth goes viral: ‘Great bowler, even greater…’
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg dines with Donald Trump after years of strained ties, talks about...
Bigg Boss 18: From Vivian Dsena to Karan Veer Mehra; Know educational qualifications of contestants
‘Dua mein yaad rakhna’: Dua Lipa arrives in India for Zomato feeding India concert 2024, watch paparazzi reaction
After bagging multi-crore IPL contract, Marco Jansen rattles Sri Lanka with career-best Test figures
Will OTP messages get delayed from December 1? Here's what TRAI said
UAE vs BAH, T20 WC Asia Qualifier B: Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique star as UAE beat Bahrain by 8 wickets
Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, netizens notice Aishwarya Rai's phone wallpaper has Aaradhya's pic with...
Vikas Divyakirti’s Drishti IAS UPSC coaching moves its centre from Delhi to…
Revolutionizing Thermal Printer Tech Through Modern Microcontroller: A Transformation Journey by Mahaveer Bikshapathi
India tests 3500-km range nuclear-capable ballistic missile from submarine INS Arighaat
Are Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar more popular than SRK, Big B, Salman Khan? Report makes BIG claim
After breakup with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's latest statement goes viral: 'It was love at first sight with...'
Throwback pics of Akash Ambani proposing to Shloka Mehta in front of Mukesh Ambani go viral; see here
Mukesh Ambani acquires 21% stake in another US company for Rs 1013712000, its business is...
'I just want to get...': DC co-owner Parth Jindal shares KL Rahul's reaction upon joining Delhi Capitals
Data-Driven Retail Revolution: Dinesh Nayak Banoth's Dynamic Pricing Innovation
Innovation in Ad Tech: Nagarjuna Putta's Cross-Platform Audience Measurement Breakthrough
Transforming Retail Through Smart Technology: Pradeep Etikani's Digital Shelf Innovation at Walmart
Digital Transformation Through SAP Innovation - Amit Mangal's Pioneering Implementation at Symbotic
Advancing boundaries in industrial process optimization: Rahul Arulkumaran’s transformative research
Meet Ava, the cute golden tiger from Thailand taking internet by storm
Swathi Garudasu sets new benchmarks in supply chain optimization and analytics
Mallika Sherawat reveals she refused to play Ishaan Khatter's mother in The Royals: 'I felt cheated and...'
Yami Gautam on how success of Article 370, Stree 2, Crew impacted Bollywood: 'We demand equal...' | Exclusive
AI reconstructs reality for private equity players from deal sourcing to servicing
'How is he alive?': Man follows Donald Trump's fast-food diet for 7 days, calls it ‘unbelievable’
India shines at London Valves 2024: Meril's groundbreaking leap in heart valve innovation Myval Octapro THV showcased at
'Yeh dikhawa kar ke...': Video of Pakistani groom receiving 35-foot cash garland as wedding gift goes viral, watch
Revolutionizing Financial Technology Infra: Rohan Prasad's Strategic Leadership at Ent Architecture Transformation
'What wrong have I done?': Prithvi Shaw responds to harsh social media criticism following IPL snub
Transforming public sector financial analytics through big data innovation: A success story by Rajkumar Kyadasu
Enterprise Software Development Reimagined: Hrishikesh Mane's low-code innovation reduces development time by 80%
Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima Rai clarifies why Shweta Bachchan sent her flowers: 'I have never...'
From Data to Dollars: The strategic innovation by Shanmukh Eeti in loan collections
JMM leader Hemant Soren takes oath as 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand
'As if we were not suffering...': Australian PM Anthony Albanese takes a jab at Virat Kohli, gets epic reply - Watch
This 59-year-old grandmother breaks Guinness World Record with over 1,500 push-ups in 60 minutes
How Gulf nations including UAE, Saudi Arabia are changing their global image with soft power
Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal asks Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha ‘vadhu chahiye?’, here’s what happened next
Transforming Healthcare Transparency: Afroz Shaik's Pioneering Data Engineering Achievement
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra slams Eisha Singh after she becomes Time God, calls her unfair after...
BCCI sets strict deadline for Mohammed Shami, imposes major condition for return to Team India
Billionaire Ananda Krishnan, whose only son left Rs 41500 crore empire to become monk, dies at 86
'Bro got the moves': UP man breaks into dance upon release from jail after 11 months, watch
IPL 2025: Virat Kohli’s RCB faces massive backlash over launch of…
Big update on ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea, Delhi HC now...
Why did no Bangladesh players get picked in IPL 2025 mega auction?
Delhi Nursery admission 2025-26 begins today: Check key criteria, documents required, how to apply
Gen AI is opening pandora’s box of security risks; are companies equipped to handle this challenge?
RB investments unveils principles of work culture: Claims trust, relationships, instincts to be cornerstone of success
After Aditya Roy Kapur break up, Ananya Panday calls 'not acknowledging your partner in public' bad: 'I'm not saying...'
Meet Pulkit Kejriwal, son of Arvind Kejriwal, who cracked IIT-JEE, went to IIT-Delhi, is now pursuing…
Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall blessed with a baby girl, welcomes first child with husband Ashesh Sajnani
Securing the Future: The activities of Sneha Aravind within mergers, acquisitions
Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai drops 'Bachchan' from her name? Know truth behind viral video
Transforming Healthcare: The strategic vision of Ritesh Chaturvedi
'Aise cousins honge toh...': Viral video captures three men performing hook steps of 'Bedardi Raja' at wedding, WATCH
Delhi reports one 'isolated' case of Japanese Encephalitis, here's all you need to know
Meet Bollywood actor who once shocked fans with his suicide plan, went on to share his burial wish
Watch: Sandeep Reddy Vanga REVEALS he wants to 'shut up'... in viral tell-all interview with Ram Gopal Varma
'Humari zindagi barbaad...': This superstar once asked Madhubala to leave her father and marry him but...
Kerala Lottery Results November 28: Karunya Plus KN-549 Thursday lucky draw result TODAY, check full winners list