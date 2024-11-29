Putin speculated that rising tensions between Russia and the US might complicate Trump’s relationship with Moscow, should he return to office

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a strong warning to Ukraine, threatening to deploy Russia’s advanced Oreshnik missiles against Kyiv. Speaking at a press conference in Kazakhstan, Putin described the medium-range ballistic missile as capable of carrying multiple warheads and delivering devastating strikes, even without nuclear payloads. He claimed the missiles could target military facilities, industrial sites, and decision-making centers in Kyiv, as Ukraine continues its attacks on Russian infrastructure.

This comes after the missile was used in an attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro region last week, showcasing its strength. Putin compared its impact to that of a nuclear strike when used repeatedly on a single target. He criticised Western nations, including the US, UK, and France, for providing long-range missiles to Ukraine, viewing this as an escalation in the conflict.

Meanwhile, Putin expressed mixed feelings about US President-elect Donald Trump. He praised Trump as an "intelligent and experienced politician" capable of finding a solution to end the ongoing war but raised concerns about his safety following multiple assassination attempts.

Putin referred to two incidents: a July attack in Pennsylvania, where Trump was grazed by a bullet during a campaign rally, and a September incident at his Mar-A-Lago estate, where a man with a rifle was arrested. Calling the attacks “uncivilized,” Putin urged Trump to remain cautious, warning that he still faces significant risks.

Putin speculated that rising tensions between Russia and the US might complicate Trump’s relationship with Moscow, should he return to office.

While Trump has promised to end the war within 24 hours of assuming the presidency, Putin reiterated that Moscow remains open to dialogue, despite its ongoing military actions.