Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to target the UK with a new long-range ballistic missile used recently in Ukraine, escalating tensions in the ongoing war, reports PA Media. In a televised address, Putin warned that Russia could strike nations supplying weapons to Ukraine. “Countries targeted will be given advance warnings to evacuate to safety,” he added.

Referring to a November 21 strike on Ukraine’s Dnipro, he said it was in retaliation for US and UK-supplied long-range weapons used against Russia.

The missile reportedly has a range of several thousand kilometres, far surpassing the range of weapons supplied by the UK and the US. With London approximately 2,500km from Moscow, the missile could directly threaten the UK, raising concerns among Western allies.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the use of the missile, calling it a reckless escalation. “It only strengthens our resolve to support Ukraine’s right to self-defense,” said Starmer’s official spokesman. Defence Secretary John Healey revealed that the UK had been aware of Russia’s plans for months but refrained from confirming the use of British-made Storm Shadow missiles in Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia’s military claimed to have shot down two Storm Shadow missiles in the Kursk region, a site of recent Ukrainian attacks.

Starmer reiterated the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine in the House of Commons, stating that their assistance complies with international law and is solely for self-defence.

The UK’s armed forces chief recently visited Ukraine to assess its military needs, signalling continued support amid Russia’s warnings. The conflict shows no signs of abating as both sides prepare for further escalations.