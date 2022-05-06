Vladimir Putin apologises to Israeli PM Naftali Bennett on Sergei Lavrov's remark

(Image Source: Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday apologised to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for comments made by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Relations between the two countries soured after Lavrov reportedly said that Hitler had Jewish heritage to explain Moscow's operation in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. "The two discussed Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's remarks," Israel's Prime Minister said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Thanked him for clarifying the memory of the Holocaust," he said.

The Russian President thanked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for giving him the opportunity to express his views on the German Holocaust. During this, Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the occasion of Israel's Independence Day.

Let us tell you that Israel is celebrating its 74th Independence Day. Bennett thanked President Putin for his well wishes. It is noteworthy that Russia and Israel have good relations. Due to these relations, Israeli Prime Minister Bennett has tried to stop the Ukraine war by going to Moscow.

Earlier, several Western countries, including Israel, had reprimanded Lavrov for his remarks made on Sunday, in which it was claimed that 'Hitler also had Jewish blood' and said that some of the worst anti-Semitic are Jews themselves.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made this remark during an interview while trying to explain Russia's position on the Ukraine war. At the same time, he said that Russia has started a military operation to 'de-nazify' Ukraine.

(With Agency Inputs)