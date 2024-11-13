Vivek Ramaswamy has gained attention with his old high school graduation speech video after being appointed to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

Vivek Ramaswamy who is a successful Indian-American biotech entrepreneur, has been making waves on social media with a resurfaced video of his high school graduation speech. The 18-year-old Ramaswamy's bold address to his classmates has impressed many, with some even saying he looked more ready for politics than most politicians today.

In the speech, Ramaswamy reflected on the journey ahead, expressing mixed emotions about completing graduation. He emphasized that their success wasn't due to luck, but rather hard work and God's help. He also discussed the definition of "commencement," pointing out that it means "to begin," despite being used to mark the end of their high school journey.

Ramaswamy's impressive background includes graduating from Yale Law School and earning a biology degree from Harvard University. Before completing his law degree, he made millions as a hedge fund investor and later founded Roivant Sciences in 2014, acquiring underdeveloped medication patents from larger companies. He stepped down as CEO in 2021, with an estimated net worth of USD 630 million by 2023.

However, it's essential to clarify that Ramaswamy's appointment to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Elon Musk, as mentioned, may not be entirely accurate. According to recent reports, Ramaswamy dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump. Trump's advisor had also ruled out Ramaswamy as a potential running mate.

Despite this, Ramaswamy's speech and accomplishments continue to inspire many. His confidence and eloquence have left a lasting impression, with some praising his education and others appreciating his entrepreneurial spirit.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

