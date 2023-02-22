Vivek Ramaswamy in US Presidential race 2024: ‘Anti-woke’ rapper and businessman has this on his docket

Indian-American businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (Photo - Facebook)

Indian American entrepreneur and political activist Vivek Ramaswamy has announced that he will be a part of the US Presidential race in 2024 and has several interesting things on the docket for when he becomes the president of the United States.

Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy is not someone who you would call a traditional candidate for the US Presidential race in 2024 but has surely gathered a lot of popularity because of his “anti-woke” ideology and his priorities for if he becomes the next US President.

As Ramaswamy entered the US Presidential race, he became the second from the Indian origin community to join the campaigning race. The first Indian-American who joined the US Presidential bid was politician Nikki Haley.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Vivek Ramaswamy is an Indian-American entrepreneur and tech company owner who has announced that he will be running in the US Presidential Race 2024 on national television, according to Fox News. It must be noted that Ramaswamy will be standing from the Republic party.

One of his most prominent ideologies as part of the US presidential bid is his ‘anti-woke’ stance, where he has described “wokism” as a national threat. He said that one of his top priorities is put merit back and end dependence on China.

In a series of tweets, he said, “We’ve celebrated our “diversity” so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them.”

Vivek Ramaswamy is the son of an Indian immigrant and has roots in Kerala. Ramaswamy, apart from being a “conservative pundit” politician, has also revealed that he used to be a rapper back in college and used to perform “Eminem covers and original free-market-themed rap songs as a kind of alter ego called Da Vek.”

Vivek Ramaswamy revealed in an interview with the New York Times that if he is elected as the US President, the first order of business from his side will be to “repeal Executive Order 11246, which has banned discrimination and required affirmative action for federal contractors since 1965.”

READ | Who is Jimmy Carter, oldest living ex-US President receiving hospice care at 98