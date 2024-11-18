Indian-American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy, now part of the Trump administration, hinted at these changes during a speech

The United States faces a major shake-up in its federal workforce, with plans to reduce government jobs and eliminate millions of unelected officials. Indian-American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy, now part of the Trump administration, hinted at these changes during a speech in Florida on November 14.

Ramaswamy and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have been tasked with leading the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Their primary goal is to streamline federal bureaucracy and cut costs. Ramaswamy recently declared, “Elon and I are ready to remove millions of unelected officials in Washington, DC. This is how we will save the country.”

In his speech, Ramaswamy outlined a vision for a merit-driven United States, where success is determined by hard work, dedication, and talent. He criticised federal agencies like the FDA and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for stifling innovation and increasing costs with excessive bureaucracy.

“This is essentially a modern-day Manhattan Project,” he said. “The bloated federal bureaucracy is holding the country back. Our mission is to reduce waste, save taxpayers’ money, and restore self-governance.”

Rejecting claims that the US is in irreversible decline, Ramaswamy expressed optimism about the nation's future. “We are not the Roman Empire in its last days,” he said. “Our best days are still ahead of us.”

To keep citizens informed, Ramaswamy and Musk announced a weekly live stream, “DOGEcast,” to share updates on their efforts. They pledged to realign federal governance with the principles of America’s founders, emphasising their commitment to fulfilling President Trump’s mandate.