Virginia Beach shooting: Disgruntled city employee kills 12; suspect also killed

Headlines

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

New Zealand captain Tim Southee goes past Shakib Al Hasan to achieve this huge milestone in T20Is

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

This actor had no money for food, worked as bartender, washed dishes; later became 'Big B of small screen'

HomeWorld

World

Virginia Beach shooting: Disgruntled city employee kills 12; suspect also killed

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said the mass shooting in the coastal resort city began as the gunman entered the public works and utilities building at the city municipal center and "immediately and indiscriminately fired upon all the victims".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 08:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A disgruntled public utility employee opened fire on co-workers at city offices in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday afternoon, killing 12 people and wounding several others before he was fatally shot by police, authorities said.

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said the mass shooting in the coastal resort city began as the gunman entered the public works and utilities building at the city municipal center and "immediately and indiscriminately fired upon all the victims".

The chief later said that the suspect engaged in a "long-term gun battle" with law enforcement officers as police confronted him inside the building. One police officer was wounded in the shootout, but his bullet-proof vest saved his life, Cervera said.

The police chief said the suspect was armed with a .45-caliber handgun equipped with a "sound suppressor" device and was reloading his weapon with extended ammunition magazines as he moved through the building.

Authorities said the gunman ultimately was shot by police and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Cervera said the suspect was a longtime public utilities employee, and described him as "disgruntled," but declined to say more about what may have precipitated the attack.

The shooting was believed to be the deadliest act of workplace gun violence in the United States since February, when a factory worker shot five colleagues to death in Aurora, Illinois, just after he was let go from his job. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Airline unveils 'adults-only' zone with enhanced features on flights; offerings include...

Oscar-winner lyricist Chandrabose is surprised with 'only a handful of people' congratulating him for National Award win

Dreaming about money? Know the different kinds of money related dreams and their meanings

'My numbers are slightly...': Rohit Sharma talks about playing high-risk game in ODIs ahead of Asia Cup

Neeti Mohan sings K-drama Goblin song Stay With Me, netizens say 'damn her Korean accent': Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE