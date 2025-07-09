Viral video: Violent brawl erupts in Armenia's Parliament as govt cracks down on opponents, watch

Prime Minister Pashinyan has responded strongly to recent political unrest. He has accused members of the opposition, including religious leaders, of plotting a coup.

Tensions ran high in Armenia’s National Assembly on Tuesday as a brawl broke out involving opposition lawmaker Artur Sargsyan, who is now facing prosecution for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.

What exactly happened?

Sargsyan, a member of the opposition bloc "Armenia", had just finished a speech in parliament where he accused the government of silencing dissent. He claimed that decisions in the country were being made ahead of time, saying, “Armenia has become a bastion of dictatorship where everything is decided in advance, written down, approved.”

As he tried to leave the chamber after his speech, other lawmakers attempted to block his exit. Security guards rushed in to control the situation, according to videos shared by local news outlets and reported by the Associated Press.

Shortly after the incident, lawmakers voted to remove Sargsyan’s parliamentary immunity, which means he can now be prosecuted. He later appeared before Armenia’s Investigative Committee, which has accused him and 15 others of being part of a plan to overthrow Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government.

The political crisis deepened after Pashinyan agreed to make territorial concessions to neighboring Azerbaijan, a move that has angered many Armenians. The concessions were meant to end years of conflict over disputed land, but critics see it as a betrayal.

Mass protests have followed, led by opposition groups and the powerful Armenian Apostolic Church. Senior church figures such as Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan and Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan are now in pre-trial detention, accused of participating in the coup plot.