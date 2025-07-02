United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to use a swear word for his predecessor Joe Biden while touring the Florida Everglades' newly-opened migrant detention center, infamously dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." Read on to know what he said.

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to use a swear word for his predecessor Joe Biden while touring the Florida Everglades' newly-opened migrant detention center, infamously dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." Accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Florida state's governor Ron DeSantis, Trump said the previous US president wanted to put him in that place. "Hey, Biden wanted me in here," the 79-year-old US president said as Noem and DeSantis erupted into laughter beside him. "He wanted me (in here). It didn't work out, but he wanted me in here." Subsequently in a hot mic moment, Trump added: "That son of a bitch."

Trump's video goes viral

A video of the incident, that has been doing the rounds on social media, showed a large hall that will eventually be used to detain migrants. The facility included bunk beds in metal cages. Critics of Trump's stringent crackdown on immigration have called the site in the Florida Everglades swamp inhumane, but the US president embraced the controversy as he attended its official opening on Tuesday.

Trump used F-word on live TV

The Florida incident comes just days after Trump used the F-word while speaking on live television. A visibly furious Trump had rebuked Iran and Israel as the Middle Eastern countries continued to exchange attacks despite a ceasefire being announced. "They don't know what the f*** they're doing," he had said while leaving the White House for the NATO Summit in the Netherlands last week.

