Viral video: Tugboats honking in celebration as ‘Ever Given’ container ship moves by two inches

Canal officials said, that “significant progress” had been made, and that they hoped the ship could be afloat again by Sunday evening.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 28, 2021, 08:23 PM IST

The large container ship, ‘Ever Given’ remains stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal, the busiest waterway in the world.

The ship, a vessel named the ‘Ever Given’, ran aground after strong winds and a sandstorm caused low visibility and poor navigation, the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement. The ship was en route to the Dutch point of Rotterdam when it was knocked off course, CNN reported. 

BBC reported that a giant container ship remains stuck across Egypt’s Suez Canal after attempts to dislodge it on Saturday’s high tide failed. 

However, canal officials said, that “significant progress” had been made, and that they hoped the ship could be afloat again by Sunday evening. 

BBC reported that on Saturday about 20,000 tonnes of sand was dredged, and 14 tugboats pulled and pushed the Ever Given in order to try to dislodge it. 

Although strong tides and winds complicated efforts to free the ship, the tugboats managed to move it 30 degrees in two directions. General Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said that water had started running underneath the vessel. 

"We expect that at any time the ship could slide and move from the spot it is in," he told a press conference. 

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media on Saturday (March 27) that shows tugboats in the Suez Canal honking in celebration after they were able to move the ‘Ever Given’ by two inches. The viral video has garnered over 145.2 k view and 3.4 k likes on Twitter.

The Ever Given, at 400 meters (1,312 feet), is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall. 

The Suez Canal accounts for about 30 per cent of global container ship traffic each day. The report said if the Ever Given isn`t freed soon, the logjam could impact the oil market, shipping and container rates, leading to a rise in the cost of everyday goods. 

(With IANS inputs)

