Video: Plane hits truck on runway during takeoff in Peru, 2 firefighters killed (Photo: Screengrab from video tweeted by Sharkpatrol32)

A passenger plane hit a firetruck on the runway and then caught fire during takeoff from Lima's international airport in Peru on Friday. Two firefighters in the truck were killed in the incident, however, the plane's passengers and crew were all safe. There were 102 passengers and six crew members aboard the Airbus A320neo.

Videos on social media showed the plane hitting the truck and smoke coming from the plane on the runway.

LATAM airplanecrash update. Looks like the Lima Airport tower failed to control the traffic on the runway. Fire truck and airplane on runway. pic.twitter.com/FQOVo3mE6T — Dore (@Sharkpatrol32) November 18, 2022

Lima Airport Partners, the company that operates the Jorge Chvez airport, said in a tweet that operations at the facility had been suspended. "Our teams are providing the necessary care to all passengers, who are in good condition," the company said.

Luis Ponce La Jara, general commander of the fire department, said two firefighters were killed and one was injured when the truck they were in was struck by the plane. Both the plane and the firetruck were in motion when they collided.

President Pedro Castillo expressed his condolences to the families of the firefighters in a tweet. Flight LA2213 was taking off from Lima's main airport en route the Peruvian city of Juliaca.

LATAM Airlines said it lamented the death of the firefighters and would provide flexibility to affected passengers at no extra cost. But it said it did not know why the firetruck was on the runway.

According to the fire department, the incident was registered at 3:25 pm and four rescue units were mobilised. Aviation authorities said operations at the Jorge Chvez International Airport were suspended until 1 pm local time on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)