World

WORLD

Viral Video: Pakistan embarrassed at UNGA with defence minister's speech, as Khawaja Asif...

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif fumbled seven times during his UNGA speech, leaving netizens calling it “disastrous.” His viral video has sparked outrage and ridicule online.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 02:58 PM IST

Viral Video: Pakistan embarrassed at UNGA with defence minister's speech, as Khawaja Asif...
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif fumbles seven times at the UNGA. (File Image)
Pakistan has been embarrassed at the UN once again. After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir were made to wait for about half an hour before meeting US President Donald Trump at the White House, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif shamed Islamabad. He fumbled seven times while reading a prepared speech at the UN and most of his address was incomprehensible. Though reading a prepared speech at the UN is not uncommon, his extremely poor performance has presented a poor image of Pakistan. 

Khawaja Asif's 'disastrous' speech at UNGA

Khawaja Asif's speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York shows him fumbling multiple times, prompting netizens to call it "disastrous." Pointing out that Asif fumbled seven times during his address, the netizens have expressed anger at his performance, holding him responsible for the poor image of the country. Netizens, particularly those from his own country, have pointed out that Asif's delivery lacked clarity and confidence, giving the impression of being unprepared. It also reflected a lack of seriousness at a significant global forum, though reading a prepared speech is not uncommon. 

 

Khawaja Asif's video goes viral

The video of the speech has gone viral on social media platforms. While some netizens feel the Pakistan defence minister appeared to deliver the speech under pressure, resulting in a "disastrous" performance, others say he seemed to speak without conviction, as if he had no other choice. A social media user commented, "When speeches are made using AI, people like this would have no knowledge of what they are even stating, forget about it's meaning or facts....if enquired what he said just after, he may not be able to even able to summarize content of his own speech and what it meant, also makes difficult to even read AI made speech, when thoughts and words aren't his own, he himself may not be able to comprehend those statements."

However, this is not the first time that Khwaja Asif has been at the centre of a controversy. Earlier, too, he attracted social media attention for the wrong reasons. He has been mocked for controversial statements and made headlines for ridiculous and bizarre comments.

