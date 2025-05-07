One video shows Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, being led in funeral prayers for three men killed in Indian military strikes on a terror-linked site in Muridke, near Lahore.

India's cross-border strikes under Operation Sindoor on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir killed over 80 terrorists. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Now, videos from Pakistan and PoK showed funerals being held. One video shows Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, being led in funeral prayers for three men killed in Indian military strikes on a terror-linked site in Muridke, near Lahore. The funeral was also attended by Pakistan Army personnel, police, civil officials, and members of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), founded by Hafiz Saeed. Another video showed Pakistan Army personnel carrying coffins, wrapped in the Pakistan flag, in Muridke.

Pak Army, ISI, uniformed personnels, terror scums like Hafiz Abdul Rauf leading funeral prayers for jihadis killed in Indian strikes.

This isn’t just support—its full-blown partnership.

Pakistan is not only harboring terrorists, Its run by them.

This is the real face of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/0QLDN8pOE7 — Vibhuti (@VibhutiRaina) May 7, 2025

Pakistan violates ceasefire

After Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army continued its series of ceasefire violations by targeting civilian areas in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Officials said the shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.

Fifteen innocent civilians have been killed and 43 injured in artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since yesterday night, which has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, defence sources said on Wednesday. Pakistan Army has targeted civilian areas in the border areas. The shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.

