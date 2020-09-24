WATCH: Man jumps off motorcycle, saves toddler rolling downhill; incident goes viral

A video has gone viral on social media which shows a man jumping off his motorcycle to save a baby rolling down a steep road in a walker.

The video was captured in a CCTV camera and its footage has been massively shared across social media. The video shows the man passing by via a motorcycle when he noticed the baby rolling down a steep slope at high speed while still secured to its walker.

Without wasting any time, the motorist acted quickly. He immediately stopped his motorcycle in the middle of the road, shrugged off his bag, and ran to catch the baby before it could roll further down the slope and hurt itself.

Seconds later, a woman — presumably the child's mother or caregiver — appeared to be running at the scene.

According to news outlet La Chiva, the incident occurred in the Rincon de la Estrella neighbourhood of the city of Florencia, Columbia, on September 14.

Watch the video below:

Industrialist Naveen Jindal was among those who praised the man for his great reflexes and presence of mind.

Great reflexes and presence of mind. Truly a hero! Well done https://t.co/Fzra1NN3o7 — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) September 20, 2020

A version of the video garnered 1.7 million views on Twitter.