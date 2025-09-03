Viral Video: Kim Jong Un's aids erased his DNA traces after talks with Putin? Here's why

In a bizarre spectacle that appeared more like a criminal drama series than a diplomatic setup, a video has surfaced online showing North Korean staff frantically scrubbing and sanitising every object Kim Jong Un touched or sat on during his interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China

In a bizarre spectacle that appeared more like a criminal drama series than a diplomatic setup, a video has surfaced online showing North Korean staff frantically scrubbing and sanitising every object Kim Jong Un touched or sat on during his interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China.

The unusual scene unfolded on Wednesday, i.e., September 4, after the North Korean leader and the Russian President held talks following a military parade in Beijing. A video, posted on 'X', shows a North Korean official carefully cleaning the chair Kim sat on. Another official carried away his drinking glass on a tray with the precision of a forensic investigator.

Interestingly, no surface was left overlooked; the wooden arms of the chair, the upholstery, and even the side table were vigorously cleaned, ensuring there was no trace of the North Korean leader's presence in the country. "After the negotiations, the staff accompanying the head of the DPRK carefully destroyed all traces of Kim's presence," Russian journalist Alexander Yunashev reported on his channel Yunashev Live.

"They took away the glass from which he drank, wiped the upholstery of the chair, and those parts of the furniture that the Korean leader touched", he added.

Reason behind Kim's forensic-level decontamination

While the exact reason behind the North Korean leader's forensic-level decontamination remains unclear, many speculate that it may have been a precautionary measure against DNA theft. Interestingly, Putin, himself is believed to go to extraordinary lengths as a precaution against DNA theft.

Several reports suggest Putin's bodyguards collect his urine and faecal matter in sealed bags whenever he travels abroad, which are then carried back to Moscow. The goal is to prevent hostile powers from gaining information on Putin's health.