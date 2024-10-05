Twitter
World

World

Viral Video: Kamala Harris repeats '32 days' in speech, sparks social media reactions

Kamala Harris repeated "32 days" during a speech in Flint, Michigan, sparking speculation about a teleprompter malfunction and reactions on social media.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 03:10 PM IST

At a rally in Flint, Michigan, Vice President Kamala Harris experienced an awkward moment during her speech when she appeared to get stuck on the phrase "32 days" for several seconds. The incident, which took place on Friday, quickly gained attention on social media. Several users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, speculated that her teleprompter might have stopped working, leaving her momentarily lost for words. A video of the event surfaced, showing the 59-year-old vice president struggling to continue her speech.

 

 

During the rally, Harris took the opportunity to criticize former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, for their handling of manufacturing jobs. She called Trump "one of the biggest losers of manufacturing jobs in American history." Harris emphasized her connection to the middle class, stating, "I come from the middle class, and I will never forget where I come from." She also promised to help create more "good union jobs" in cities like Flint, particularly jobs that do not require a college degree.

However, in the middle of her speech, Harris repeated "32 days" several times, referring to the number of days remaining until the November 5 election. The repetition raised eyebrows and led to widespread speculation that her teleprompter had malfunctioned.

Reactions on social media quickly followed. One user tweeted, "Kamala really can’t speak without a teleprompter! You can see the EXACT moment it malfunctions. She can’t speak without a script! This is HUMILIATING for her!" Another user from the Trump War Room commented, "You can tell the exact moment the teleprompter went out, and she had no idea what to do."

Despite the incident, Harris continued her speech, but the brief gaffe became a point of discussion online.

