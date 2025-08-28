Viral Video: Japan's Mt Shinmoedake erupts again, volcano spewing ash 5.5 km in sky, WATCH

Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15: 'We were both completely...'
WORLD
An active volcano in Japan, between the Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, exploded on early Thursday. Mt. Shinmoedake, standing at an elevation of 1,421 meters, sent a massive amount of ash clouds in the skies, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
An active volcano in Japan, between the Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, exploded on early Thursday. Mt. Shinmoedake, standing at an elevation of 1,421 meters, sent a massive amount of ash clouds in the skies, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). According to Japanese time, the eruption took place at 4:53 a.m. local time (1:23 am IST), sending plumes of volcanic material as high as 5,500 meters, the highest plume recorded since July 3, above the crater.
Authorities have issued a high warning, a Level 3 alert on a scale of 5, requesting the public to stay away from the area and even the surrounding areas in both prefectures, Miyazaki and Kagoshima. The eruption was so massive and potentially dangerous that almost every news outlet carried the news. Fortunately, as of yet, no news of damage or injury has been confirmed.
Since June 22, 2025, this is the first eruption from Mt. Shinmoedake and the most potentially dangerous since June 2018, the JMA said. Before this, in the eruption that occurred on July 3, ash plumes rose to 5,000 meters first time in seven years. The incident led to cancellations of many flights at Kagoshima Airport in Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, as reported by The Japan News.
Mt. Shinmoe, part of the Mount Kirishima cluster of volcanoes, is one of the 50 active volcanoes in the entire Japan whose activities are monitored by the JMA. As the agency regularly monitors and assesses the situation, it has cautioned residents living in the surrounding areas about the possibility of further volcanic activity.