Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15: 'We were both completely...'

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral

Viral Video: Japan's Mt Shinmoedake erupts again, volcano spewing ash 5.5 km in sky, WATCH

Anurag Kashyap reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was his first choice for Nishaanchi: 'He got two big films with Dharma, then...'

Exclusive | Naveen Kasturia on Salakaar, breaking the stereotype from comedy, facing rejection in film industry: 'There have been times when..'

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama breaks down after ugly argument with Abhishek Bajaj for..., calls Gaurav Khanna 'narcissist' due to his...

Will Asim Munir drag Donald Trump to Balochistan, luring him with rare earth minerals? Will it be another Afghanistan for US?

Who is Danish Malewar? 21-year-old Vidarbha batter outshines skipper Rajat Patidar in Duleep Trophy 2025

‘This hurts to watch’: Internet slams new way of eating pani puri with spoon, fork, WATCH viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15: 'We were both completely...'

Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup? Mohammed Shami’s reply goes viral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

Viral Video: Japan's Mt Shinmoedake erupts again, volcano spewing ash 5.5 km in sky, WATCH

An active volcano in Japan, between the Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, exploded on early Thursday. Mt. Shinmoedake, standing at an elevation of 1,421 meters, sent a massive amount of ash clouds in the skies, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 06:28 PM IST

Viral Video: Japan's Mt Shinmoedake erupts again, volcano spewing ash 5.5 km in sky, WATCH
Japan's Mt Shinmoedake erupts again, volcano spewing ash 5.5 km in sky
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An active volcano in Japan, between the Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, exploded on early Thursday. Mt. Shinmoedake, standing at an elevation of 1,421 meters, sent a massive amount of ash clouds in the skies, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). According to Japanese time, the eruption took place at 4:53 a.m. local time (1:23 am IST), sending plumes of volcanic material as high as 5,500 meters, the highest plume recorded since July 3, above the crater.

How dangerous is the eruption from Mt. Shinmoedake?

Authorities have issued a high warning, a Level 3 alert on a scale of 5, requesting the public to stay away from the area and even the surrounding areas in both prefectures, Miyazaki and Kagoshima. The eruption was so massive and potentially dangerous that almost every news outlet carried the news. Fortunately, as of yet, no news of damage or injury has been confirmed.

Since June 22, 2025, this is the first eruption from Mt. Shinmoedake and the most potentially dangerous since June 2018, the JMA said. Before this, in the eruption that occurred on July 3, ash plumes rose to 5,000 meters first time in seven years. The incident led to cancellations of many flights at Kagoshima Airport in Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, as reported by The Japan News.

ALSO READ: From Tokyo to Osaka: 5 tourist places in Japan located in earthquake prone

How is Mt. Shinmoedake?

Mt. Shinmoe, part of the Mount Kirishima cluster of volcanoes, is one of the 50 active volcanoes in the entire Japan whose activities are monitored by the JMA. As the agency regularly monitors and assesses the situation, it has cautioned residents living in the surrounding areas about the possibility of further volcanic activity. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Alia Bhatt loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, WARNS legal action to fans, paps if..: 'Would you tolerate...'
    Alia loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, warns legal action
    Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav suffers cardiac arrest during Kochi event, on ventilator
    Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav suffers cardiac arrest during Kochi event
    Russia-Ukraine stand-off: Donald Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequences' if no meeting happens
    Russia-Ukraine stand-off: Donald Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequ
    Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state? Expert said this
    Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state?
    DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?
    DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE