Widespread protests erupted across Bangladesh against Israel's Gaza offensive, with demonstrators targeting Israeli-linked brands like KFC and Bata.

Large-scale protests have broken out across Bangladesh as people took to the streets to express their anger over Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The demonstrations were aimed at condemning the violence in Gaza and calling for a boycott of Israeli-linked products and companies. However, in some places, the protests turned violent, causing damage to property and disrupting daily life.

According to reports, the protests were seen in various cities including Bogra, Sylhet, Cox’s Bazar, and Chittagong. Demonstrators targeted well-known international brands such as Bata, KFC, and Pizza Hut, believing these companies have connections with Israel. In Bogra, hundreds of students and locals marched through the city holding banners and placards with slogans like “Stop genocide in Gaza” and “Boycott Israeli products”.

The situation escalated when a group of protesters attacked a Bata showroom, throwing bricks and smashing its glass walls. The store’s staff quickly locked the doors to protect themselves and avoid further damage. Police officials confirmed the incident but said that no major injuries or serious harm occurred.

The protest caused heavy traffic jams as demonstrators blocked roads and marched through key city areas. Many of them were students from Govt Azizul Haque College, marching under the banner of ‘General Students, Bogra’ to show support for Palestinians.

In Sylhet, the scene was similar. A crowd stormed into a KFC outlet in the Mirboxtula area, smashed soft drink bottles they believed were Israeli-affiliated, and forced the restaurant to shut down. Police were deployed quickly to control the situation and prevent further chaos.

Protest leaders demanded that the Bangladesh government and the United Nations take strong action against Israel. They also condemned the killing of innocent civilians, including women and children, in Gaza and urged the global community to “stand for humanity.”

The interim government of Bangladesh, currently led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, has condemned the recent violence. Meanwhile, the previously ruling Awami League, headed by Sheikh Hasina, expressed concern over what it described as a growing wave of extremism linked to such incidents.