WATCH: Indian-American man hurls racist abuse at another in California, arrested

The incident happened on August 21. Following Jayaraman's report to the Fremont police, Tejinder Singh, 37, was taken into custody.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

Image credit: Twitter

A Taco Bell outlet in California witnessed a racial assault against an Indian national by an Indian American. The accused was seen on camera spitting at the victim Krishnan Jayaraman and screaming racial epithets at him.

Tejinder Singh, of Union City, was charged on Monday with a hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing the peace by offensive language, the Fremont Police Department said.

The eight-minute video Jayaram posted on YouTube and Twitter features insults being hurled at Jayaram, including one for requesting a bean burrito. "Hey, get your bean burrito, and head out. You must be a vegetarian. You don't consume meat "Before announcing loudly that he wants a beef burrito, he can be heard saying in the video.

Singh also accused Jayaram for not wearing socks at one point, saying, "Wear some socks, perhaps. Nobody wants to see your unattractive a** feet. You're disgusting. You f***ing nasty individuals. You're filthy and awful. You're truly repulsive, **g."

 

Singh, who according to a report in Daily Mail, stated his ethnicity as "Asian/Indian", was also heard saying in the video: "B****, this ain't India! You f***ed India up, and now you're f***ing America up."

Jayaraman voiced his concerns in a series of tweets following the incident "Thank you to the @FremontPD (Fremont Police Department) for rescuing me from a racial abuser at @tacobell Fremont! The thing that sucked was when the abuser spit on the counter where food was being served, and despite being pointed out, Taco Bell personnel proceeded to serve food on it."

 

The police chief later addressed the community on social media.

Police Chief Sean Washington wrote: "We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and understand the significant impact they have on our community. These incidents are despicable. We are here to protect all community members, regardless of their gender, race, nationality, religion, and other differences." "We would like to urge the community to be respectful of each other and to immediately report any circumstances such as this that, upon investigation, may rise to the level of a crime. In the event of a hate crime, we will devote all available resources to follow up and investigate. Fremont is one of the nation's most diverse communities, and we are thankful for the contributions of community members from different cultures and backgrounds," the statement said.

Just a few days ago, a Mexican-American woman by the name of Esmeralda Upton was arrested by Texas Police on 25 August, after she was seen assaulting a group of four Indian-American women in a viral video.

