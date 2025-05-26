A viral video showing Brigitte Macron seemingly shoving Emmanuel Macron’s face sparked concern, but the French president’s office said it was a playful moment.

A video of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron has gone viral online, showing what looks like a small argument between the couple as they landed in Vietnam. The incident, which happened at the Hanoi airport, was captured on camera and quickly spread across social media.

As the presidential plane landed and the doors opened, Brigitte could be seen putting both hands on Macron’s face in what appeared to be a light shove. Macron seemed surprised by the action but quickly regained his composure and waved to the cameras waiting below the plane. The moment left viewers guessing about what had just happened between the couple.

In the video, Macron was seen talking to his wife while still inside the aircraft. Suddenly, Brigitte raised her hands to his face in a motion that looked like either a playful push or a minor hit. Macron paused for a second, looking slightly shocked, but then turned toward the media with a smile and a wave. As they exited the plane, Macron offered his arm to Brigitte, but she chose to hold onto the railing instead, further adding to the online buzz about a possible quarrel.

Shocking moment Macron 'is shoved in the face' by wife Brigitte pic.twitter.com/bzLLKkFM May 26, 2025

Social media users had mixed reactions to the clip. Some questioned if it was a serious fight, while others believed it could be something harmless. One user wrote, “Did Brigitte just shove his face?” Another said, “Actually concerning—if this happens in public, what goes on in private?” Meanwhile, some believed she may have just been trying to wipe something off his face.

At first, Macron’s office said the video was fake. However, French media later confirmed it was real, and The Associated Press’s live footage also showed the moment clearly. A source close to the president told BFMTV that the couple was simply “bickering” and were having a “moment of fun” before starting their official trip. The insider added that it was a private moment taken out of context and that it wasn’t as serious as some people were making it out to be.

President Macron began dating Brigitte when he was just 15 and she was his high school teacher. She was already a mother of three at the time. Over the years, the couple has been in the spotlight many times, especially due to their unusual love story and age difference. Macron has also faced deepfake videos and conspiracy theories online, including harmful and false claims about his wife.

This current trip to Southeast Asia will take Macron to countries like Singapore and Indonesia, following his stop in Vietnam.