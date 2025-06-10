Apple Store and Jordan Flagship Store looted in Downtown Los Angeles amid chaotic scenes following anti-ICE protest, with police making arrests and blocking off streets.

Chaotic scenes unfolded in Downtown Los Angeles as several businesses, including the Apple Store and Jordan Flagship Store, were looted overnight following an anti-ICE protest. Videos captured individuals rushing out of the stores just after midnight on Sunday, June 9, with some looters reportedly trapped inside the Apple Store as police arrived. The situation escalated quickly, with officers moving in to arrest several suspects and block off key streets to prevent further vandalism. The looting occurred amidst a tense atmosphere, with protesters demonstrating against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) policies in the area. Eyewitnesses shared footage of the incident, showing people smashing windows and grabbing items from the stores. The Apple Store and Jordan Flagship Store were among the businesses targeted by the looters. Law enforcement responded swiftly, securing the area and making arrests.

Cops caught a sh*t ton of looters at the Apple store in Los Angeles.

The incident has raised concerns about public safety and the impact of protests on local businesses. Authorities are working to identify those involved in the looting and vandalism, with efforts underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The anti-ICE protest, which preceded the looting, highlights the growing tensions surrounding immigration policies. Demonstrators are calling for reforms and greater accountability from ICE, citing concerns about the treatment of immigrants and the impact of enforcement actions on communities.

As the investigation into the looting continues, local business owners are left to deal with the aftermath. The damaged stores will need to repair and restock, potentially affecting their operations and employees. The community is coming together to support affected businesses and push for peaceful resolution to the underlying issues.