Viral Video: Amid shooting panic at Correspondents’ Dinner, one attendee calmly continues eating salad

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WORLD
In a bizarre moment from a high-profile Washington event, one attendee captivated the attention for remaining unusually calm and continuing to eat his salad while security rushed to manage the situation.
A high-profile White House Correspondents' Dinner was held on Saturday evening in Washington DC where US President Donald Trump, journalists, and several officials were in attendance. The event was disrupted after a man opened fire, following which Secret Service agents rushed towards the main table where the President, First Lady, and other high-ranking officials were sitting. The formal dinner event atmosphere quickly turned into chaos as all people in attendance left food, glasses, and belongings during evacuation.
Amid all this chaos, one attendee caught the attention of many who continued to calmly eat his salad despite others rushing for cover.
Apparently it was a burrata salad, making this eminently understandable https://t.co/lClhgWzI0K— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) April 26, 2026
The video of this attendee instantly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and debate online. Meanwhile, the authorities took the suspect into custody after one security officer was injured in the incident, but was protected by a bulletproof vest.
Earlier, a video from the event also captivated the attention on social media, wherein journalists were seen taking away bottles of expensive wine and champagne with them as the evacuation was in progress.
The shooter has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California. He was alone and armed with multiple weapons. He is reportedly a well-educated person, with a background in mechanical engineering and a master's in computer science.
Some reports suggest that the shooter had even received a 'Teacher of the Month' award recently.