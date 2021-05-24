VIRAL: Bill Gates spotted wearing wedding ring in first public appearance since divorce from Melinda Gates

he 65-year-old Bill Gates was spotted leaving the Greenwich Hotel in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood on Saturday.

Billionaire Bill Gates was spotted wearing his wedding ring as Microsoft founder makes his first public appearance on Saturday (May 22) since announcing his divorce from wife Melinda Gates on May 3. Bill and Melinda left everyone stunned by annoucing that they have decided to part ways after remaining married for 27 years.

The 65-year-old Bill Gates was spotted leaving the Greenwich Hotel in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood on Saturday.

Gates was dressed in a gray polo shirt, navy pants and black shoes and he was also wearing a face mask. Gates came to the hotel with his 18-year-old daughter hoebe, 18, and her boyfriend, Chaz Flynn.

Gates, Phoebe and Flynn were earlier spotted getting out of a private jet after landing at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Friday.

Prior to his arrival in Newwark, it was reported that Gates was staying an exclusive California golf resort where he owns a USD 12.5 million mansion.

It is to be noted that Gates has preferred to maintain a low profile since his divorce announcement on May 3.

Days after the announcement of divorce, several reports started surfacing that Bill Gates affairs with other women was one of the main reasons why Melinda decided to part ways.

It may be recalled that Gates', one of the world's richest persons in the world, questionable pursuit of female employees at Microsoft was first revealed around two decades ago.