‘Violence, hate have no place in society’: What US VP Kamala Harris said on attack on author Salman Rushdie

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked by a man in New York when he was on the stage to deliver a lecture, and his condition remains delicate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 07:14 AM IST

Author Salman Rushdie (File photo)

Author Salman Rushdie, who has been the brunt of many controversies over the past few decades, was attacked by a man when he was on a stage to deliver a lecture in New York, United States. Rushdie was stabbed by a man and was rushed to the hospital after the attack.

Days after the incident, US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out about the horrific and vicious attack on the author, expressing shock over Salman Rushdie getting stabbed. She said that people should be able to "share ideas without fear" and "violence and hate have no place" in society.

Salman Rushdie, who faced death threats over his book 'The Satanic Verses', was stabbed on stage in Western New York state on Friday. A number of world leaders including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the incident.

"Doug and I were appalled by the attack on author Salman Rushdie this week. People should be able to share ideas without fear--the basis of any free and open society. Violence and hate have no place," Kamala Harris tweeted.

Not just Harris, but United States President Joe Biden also expressed his shock over the incident that took place in New York. Biden said that he was grateful to the first responders on the scene and those who jumped in to help Salman Rushdie after the attack.

In a statement, the US President said, “Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York. We, together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery. I am grateful to the first responders and the brave individuals who jumped into action to render aid to Rushdie and subdue the attacker.”

While praising Salman Rushdie, Biden said that the author had an insight into humanity, an unmatched sense for the story, and refused to be intimidated or silenced.

(With ANI inputs)

