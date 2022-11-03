‘Violence has no place in politics’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s statement after attack on Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Ex-PM Imran Khan (File photo)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was attacked after a shooter fired at him and the crowd at his Wazirabad rally. Khan was immediately rushed to the hospital and the attacker was arrested by the authorities within minutes.

Now, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued a statement after the attack in the PTI Wazirabad rally, condemning the shooting incident. He also wished for the recovery and health of Imran Khan, who sustained an injury on his leg.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said, “I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister to an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of the PTI chairman & other injured people.”

Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics. 2/2 https://t.co/LWMUW03kQb — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 3, 2022

The Pakistan PM further added, “Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics.”

It must be noted that the attack on Imran Khan happened just a few days after he had called out Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, issuing them a warning. Imran Khan’s party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf – has labeled the attack as an assassination attempt.

Imran Khan had first warned of an assassination attempt on him back in March, a few days before his ouster as PM. Since then, there have been several red flags. Investigations had also been opened against Khan, related to corruption, among many charges.

According to local media reports, five people were injured and 1 has been reported dead after the shooter fired at the Wazirabad rally. Imran Khan was rushed to the hospital after the attack but waved to the crowd before his departure from the rally.

The firing incident happened near Imran Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala on Thursday (October 3), as per reports of Geo TV. Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister is leading an anti-government long march towards Islamabad.

