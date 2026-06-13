'Violation of US Blockade will not be tolerated': Rubio tells Jaishankar as India protests deaths of 3 seafarers

In a major development in the killing of three Indian seafarers incident, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told India's External Minister S Jaishankar that Washington that violations of the US blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated.

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a talk with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, gave a stern warning, saying Washington would not tolerate any violation of the blockade in the Middle East. This development came after Rubio talked to Jaishankar over the recent attacks by the US Navy on several vessels off the Oman Coast, where in one of the attacks killed three Indian seafarers.

In an official statement issued by the office of the spokesperson, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, ''Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke yesterday with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The two officials discussed recent events in the Strait of Hormuz. The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from U.S. forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait. He underscored that violations of the U.S. blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated.''