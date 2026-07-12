Vietnam police arrest captain of speedboat involved in crash that killed 15 Indians

In a major development, Vietnam police have arrested the captain of the speedboat involved in the Phu Quoc tragedy that claimed 15 Indian lives. Know more about it.

The police in Vietnam on Sunday arrested the captain of a speedboat which capsized near Southern Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists. The man was identified as Nguyen Hong Hai, a 57-year-old resident of Thuan Tien hamlet in An Giang province. As per a report by VnExpress International, the captain was living in the Phu Quoc Special Zone and was detained by the police to investigate alleged violations of safety guidelines.

The report further stated that strict action will be taken against anyone who is found guilty under the law.

What happened in Phu Quoc?

The unfortunate incident took place off the coast of Phu Quoc in southern Vietnam when a tourist speedboat overturned during tough weather conditions. The accident took the lives of 15 Indian nationals, while several others were rescued and sustained injuries.

Reportedly, there were 36 people on the speedboat, including 32 tourists and four crew members. The rescue team saved 21 of them, including 17 tourists and the four crew members; however, 15 lost their lives. These 15 include 10 from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and two from Kerala.

In the latest development, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam thanked the Vietnamese authorities for providing quick transportation of the mortal remains of the 15 Indian tourists. Taking to its X handle, the Indian Embassy wrote, ''We are thankful to the Vietnamese authorities for facilitating the ongoing necessary procedures to enable the earliest transportation of the mortal remains of the 15 Indian Nationals who tragically passed away in yesterday’s boat accident to India. The Embassy and the Consulate teams are closely coordinating with our Vietnamese friends to complete the formalities at the earliest. In this hour of grief, we appreciate the efforts of our traditional trusted friend.''

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi also expressed his grief over the accident and said that all required assistance will be provided to the survivors.