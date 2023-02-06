Videos: Multiple buildings collapse as massive 7.8 earthquake jolts Turkey

Turkey earthquake

A massive earthquake measuring 7.7 on Richter scale jolted Turkey on Monday (February 6). According to a report from GFZ Helmholtz Centre Potsdam, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and its epicenter was near the town of Gaziantep.

The aftershock of earthquake was felt in some other countries including Cyprus, Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the UK, Iraq, and Georgia.

Several videos of earthquake have now gone viral on social media. In some of the videos, buildings can be seen shaking as the earthquake hit Turkey.

Multiple apartment buildings have collapsed after a powerful earthquake in southern Turkey pic.twitter.com/wydrBj94RL — BNO News (@BNONews) February 6, 2023

According to reports, central Turkey was also jolted by another earthquake of 6.7 magnitude around 10 minutes after the first quake.