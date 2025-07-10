Video: Wilmington tunnel collapses in Los Angeles, trapped workers rescued, here's what we know so far

An industrial tunnel has reportedly collapsed in Wilmington, North Carolina around 8 pm (local time) on Wednesday. At least 20 workers are feared to be trapped underground. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

An industrial tunnel reportedly collapsed in Wilmington, North Carolina around 8 pm (local time) on Wednesday. Over 30 workers were feared to be trapped underground. However, LA Mayor Karen Bass said that all workers were safely rescued. She posted on X, "LAFD has just reported that all workers who were trapped in the tunnel in Wilmington are now out and accounted for. I just spoke with many of the workers who were trapped. Thank you to all of our brave first responders who acted immediately. You are L.A.'s true heroes."

The industrial tunnel in Wilmington is a $630.5 million Los Angeles Effluent Outfall Tunnel project, which was commissioned by the Los Angeles County Sanitation District., as per news reports.

More than 100 personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) were deployed. Mayor Karen Bass wrote in a post to X. "More than 100 LAFD responders have been deployed, including Urban Search and Rescue teams. Thank you to all of those who are acting immediately to respond to this emergency." As per reports, the workers were trapped six miles far from 1701 N Figueroa St, which is the only known entry point to the tunnel.