Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri feels this Gangs of Wasseypur character would win Salman Khan show, says 'if he stays here...'
Nita Ambani unveils 2,000-bed medical city and major green projects for Mumbai at RIL AGM 2025
'Pagal awara Kutto se...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan shares cryptic post
Video shows Russia’s drone attack destroying Ukraine’s largest naval ship, 1 killed, many injured, WATCH
Duleep Trophy 2025: J-K pacer Auqib Nabi creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 47-year-old record to achieve THIS huge feat
Sunny Leone reveals she lost six children, four girls and two boys, before adopting first baby Nisha: 'Does God not love us'
Watch: Cat calmly naps on Lord Ganesha’s idol, viral video wins hearts during Ganesh Chaturthi
Aneet Padda shares Ahaan Panday prayed for her to bag Saiyaara, lit a candle in church: 'After the film released...'
Exclusive: Darshan Kumar reacts to criticism on The Bengal Files, outrage on name Taimur, reveals a star director told him...
Ahaan Panday reveals some people 'wronged' him before his debut in Saiyaara, shares he was 'shattered' after loss of this person: 'She was my backbone'
WORLD
Russia has again intensified its aggression against Ukraine by striking its Navy reconnaissance ship Simferopol. The strike was later confirmed by the Ukrainian Navy along with the confirmation of the death of a crew member. The Russian naval drone hit the vessel in the Danube River delta.
Russia has again intensified its aggression against Ukraine by striking its Navy reconnaissance ship Simferopol. The strike was later confirmed by the Ukrainian Navy along with the confirmation of the death of a crew member. The Russian naval drone hit the vessel in the Danube River delta, which partly lies in Ukraine’s Odesa region, Russia Today reported, citing the defence. “Efforts to address the aftermath of the attack are ongoing. The majority of the crew are safe, and the search for several missing sailors continues,” Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk told the Kyiv Independent.
The Ukrainian Navy spokesperson on Thursday, August 28 said that Russia hit a Ukrainian Navy ship, killing one crew member and injuring many others, reported Kyiv Independent. Its reconnaissance ship Simferopol, which was “largest” ship commissioned by the country in over a decade, was attacked and sunk in a naval drone strike, the Russian Defence ministry asserted. It is reportedly Russia's first sea drone attack.
ALSO READ: Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian nuclear plant on its Independence Day, Zelenskyy says...
Russia launched a huge overnight drone and missile attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on August 28, Thursday, that killed at least 21 people, wounding 48, and even destroying European Union diplomatic offices, authorities said. Among the victims were four children aged between two and 17.
Simferopol, launched in 2019 is a Laguna-class ship which joined the Ukraine Navy two years later, and is the largest ship commissioned by Ukrainian Navy in more than a decade. Designed for radio, electronic, radar, and optical reconnaissance, Simferopol is armed with a 30 mm AK-306 artillery system.