Video shows Russia’s drone attack destroying Ukraine’s largest naval ship, 1 killed, many injured, WATCH

Russia has again intensified its aggression against Ukraine by striking its Navy reconnaissance ship Simferopol. The strike was later confirmed by the Ukrainian Navy along with the confirmation of the death of a crew member. The Russian naval drone hit the vessel in the Danube River delta, which partly lies in Ukraine’s Odesa region, Russia Today reported, citing the defence. “Efforts to address the aftermath of the attack are ongoing. The majority of the crew are safe, and the search for several missing sailors continues,” Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk told the Kyiv Independent.

The Ukrainian Navy spokesperson on Thursday, August 28 said that Russia hit a Ukrainian Navy ship, killing one crew member and injuring many others, reported Kyiv Independent. Its reconnaissance ship Simferopol, which was “largest” ship commissioned by the country in over a decade, was attacked and sunk in a naval drone strike, the Russian Defence ministry asserted. It is reportedly Russia's first sea drone attack.

What happened in Russia’s drone attack on Kyiv?

Russia launched a huge overnight drone and missile attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on August 28, Thursday, that killed at least 21 people, wounding 48, and even destroying European Union diplomatic offices, authorities said. Among the victims were four children aged between two and 17.

All about Ukraine’s navy ship- Simferopol

Simferopol, launched in 2019 is a Laguna-class ship which joined the Ukraine Navy two years later, and is the largest ship commissioned by Ukrainian Navy in more than a decade. Designed for radio, electronic, radar, and optical reconnaissance, Simferopol is armed with a 30 mm AK-306 artillery system.