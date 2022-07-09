Video: Ranil Wickremesinghe's house set on fire hours after he announced resignation as Sri Lanka PM

Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will resign to make way for an all-party government. (File)

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's house was set on fire by angry protesters on Saturday, hours after he announced his resignation. The video of the incident has gone viral. Wickremesinghe had announced that he will resign as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka "to ensure continuation of the government and safety of all citizens".

"To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister," he tweeted.

READ | Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns: What will happen if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns

The decision came on a day when thousands of protesters stormed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence in Colombo, demanding his government’s resignation. Ranil Wickremmesinghe had summoned an emergency meeting with political party leaders to discuss the situation.

To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government.



To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) July 9, 2022

Sri Lanka has been grappling with a crippling economic crisis. The country has exhausted its foreign reserves and doesn't have funds to even pay for basic necessities, including food and fuel bills. Millions of commoners have been protesting against Mahinda Rajapaksa, demanding his resignation or removal.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister’s Office had said the premier had requested the Speaker to summon Parliament to resolve the crisis.

#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Amid massive unrest in the country, protestors set ablaze the private residence of Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe#SriLankaCrisis pic.twitter.com/BDkyScWpui July 9, 2022

Meanwhile, 16 MPs of President Rajapaksa’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party requested him to resign immediately and make way for a leader who could command the majority in Parliament to lead the country.

They stated that Rajapaksa should give an opportunity to a mature leader without corruption allegations to take over the country.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is being blamed by many for the decline. Demands for his resignation had been underway since March with mostly peaceful demonstrations.

On Saturday, thousands of protestors gathered in the government district of national capital Colombo, waving the national flag and shouting slogans against Rajapaksa. The Police resorted to firing aerial shots and tear gas but were unable to contain the protest.

Rajapaksa’s whereabouts since the reports of fleeing remain unconfirmed.

The other family members of the President have already resigned from the government.

With inputs from Reuters