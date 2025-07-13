VIDEO: Radhika Yadav's friend makes explosive claims about Tennis player's 'orthodox' family, says 'shamed her for...', watch

Tennis player Radhika Yadav's friend and fellow athlete Himaanshika Singh Rajput have came forward with explosive claims about Radhika, 25, and her family relations at their home.

Tennis player Radhika Yadav's friend and fellow athlete Himaanshika Singh Rajput have came forward with explosive claims about Radhika, 25, and her family relations at their home. Three days ago, Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her own father Deepak Yadav at their residence in Gurugram’s Sector 57.

In a video posted on her instagram, Himaanshika makes chilling revelations about Radhika's life and accused her father of being controlling and mentally oppressing her friend. She posted the video with a caption, "My best friend Radhika was murdered by her own father. He shot her five times. Four bullets hit her. He’d made her life miserable for years with his controlling, constant criticism. In the end, he listened to so-called friends who were jealous of her success. She worked so hard in her tennis career and even built her own academy. She was doing so well for herself. But they couldn’t stand to see her independent. They shamed her for wearing shorts, for talking to boys, for living life on her own terms. She was rushed to the hospital, but she didn’t make it."

Here's what Himaanshika Singh Rajput reveals

In a video, titled 'What happened to Radhika Yadav Part 1', Himaanshika Singh Rajput reveals that Radhika Yadav was her best friend, and they have been friends from past 8-9 years, and said 'i just lost her.' She reveals that the environment at her home was very strict and her parents did not even allowed her to wear shorts and talk to boys. Radhika Yadav had many restrictions at her home, she claimed.

She said, "We started playing together in 2012 or 2013. We travelled together, played matches together. I never saw her talk to anyone outside her family. She was very reserved, mostly due to restrictions at home. She had to account for every move. Even on video calls, she had to show her parents who she was speaking to. I had to appear on camera to prove it was just me. She couldn't be late even if her tennis academy was only 50 meters away," Himaanshika said.

"She loved making videos, taking photographs. But she gradually stopped. They didn't like her being independent," she said.

She also rejected any communal angle behind the murder. She said, "People are talking about love jihad, but where is the proof? She did not interact with a lot of people. She was lonely. Her house was not a freedom zone.”

