Video: Racial attack against Indian women in US, Mexican-American woman says 'I hate you f***ing Indians'

In a shocking incident, a middle-aged Mexican-American woman accosted a group of Indian women and launched racial slurs against them in a Texas parking lot. After the unprovoked racial attack was made viral on the internet, the woman was arrested by Dallas police. The woman can also be seen hitting the Indians in the viral video.

The incident took place on August 24 at 8.15 pm. The accused approached the women at Dallas Parkway in Plano. When they asked why was she misbehaving with them, the accused said, "I hate you f*****g Indians, that's why".

She also said that she finds Indians everywhere she goes.

"I am a Mexican-American, I was born here. Were you born here?" the woman said.

"If life was so great in India, why are you here," she added.

The accused also physically assaulted the Indian women who didn't hit her back.

The police have issued a statement on the incident.

"On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 8:15 pm, Plano Police Officers responded to a disturbance that had just occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 3700 block of Dallas Parkway. Upon officers' arrival, several women advised that they had been assaulted by another woman at the location. Based on witness statements, the officer completed an offense report for Assault Bodily Injury (a Class A Misdemeanor) and Terroristic Threats (a Class B Misdemeanor). On Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge for Assault Bodily Injury and one charge for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000. A jail photo is attached to this release," they said.

"This incident is currently under investigation by the Plano Police Department's Crime Against Persons Unit as a hate crime. Additional charges may be forthcoming," they added.