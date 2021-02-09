Trending#

Farmers protest

Bigg Boss 14

coronavirus

  1. Home
  2. World


Video: Pakistanis fight each other for cake, Foreign Minister tries to eat with his mask on

People were battling each other for the cake and some of them also picked it up from the ground that it had fallen due to the chaos.


Fight for cake in Pakistan

Screengrab from the video

Share

Written By

Edited By

Abhishek Sharma

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 9, 2021, 08:39 AM IST

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who often spews venom against India, is always in the news for his peculiar feats. This time the actions of the Pakistani Foreign Minister put people in crisis during the coronavirus period. In front of the minister, there was a huge fight for a piece of cake that people went crazy as they tried to grab whatever they could after the minister cut it during an event. This video from Pakistan is going viral on social media and is becoming a joke.

Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived to inaugurate a road in Multan. In the coronavirus era, where people are being appealed to maintain social distance and follow rules like wearing face masks etc., Shah asked for a big cake for the road inauguration. However. after seeing the cake, hungry Pakistanis went crazy.

In the video shared by Pakistani journalist Nayla Inayat, people can be seen falling over each other and battling for one piece of cake. Some of them can also be seen picking it from the ground that had fallen due to the chaos.

As soon as the Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi cut the cake after inaugurating the road, there was a ruckus among the people who were present there. People started looting the cake and grabbed whatever they could. 

Moreover, the Foreign Minister himself tried to eat the cake but forgot that he has his face mask still on, becoming a part of the crowd.

During this time, the protocol made to protect from the coronavirus was destroyed. This video is going viral on social media. People are laughing at the Pakistani foreign minister for being foolish.