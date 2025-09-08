Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Video of Donald Trump booed on arrival at Alcaraz-Sinner clash at US Open Final goes viral; Watch

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

Video of Donald Trump booed on arrival at Alcaraz-Sinner clash at US Open Final goes viral; Watch
US President Donald Trump made his first visit New York tournament in a decade to the opening of the US Open men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. His arrival was marked by loud booing, along with a few cheers as he was shown on screen during the match. The video has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions on social media. 

Trump booed at the US Open Final

The 79-year-old president was joined by US Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Steve Witkoff. Major tournament sponsor Rolex welcomed Trump into its stadium box, with the president briefly appearing alongside the company’s CEO. As he arrived, he waved at the audience; however, along with loud cheers came loud boos for 30 seconds straight. Watch the video here:
 

Internet reacts

As Trump faced a mixed reception in the Democrat-leaning New York City, social media users dropped their reactions on X. "I bet they did something to protect him from hearing that," said a user. "Fans booed and chanted because they disliked what was happening in Chicago," said a second user. "lol Boooo…Trump’s gonna leave the US open and say..”Did you hear the crowd screaming Yay!!! '” said a third user. "Investigate which country all those humans are from, and high tariffs will cure them of their habits," reacted another user.

Meanwhile, Trump also plans to attend the first day of golf’s Ryder Cup later this month, and preparations are underway for him to host a UFC fight on the White House grounds.

Alcaraz-Sinner match

Carlos Alcaraz denied world number one Jannik Sinner back-to-back crowns at Flushing Meadows with an overwhelming all-around performance in the final to lift his second US Open title.Alcaraz dished out a masterclass to oust his greatest rival by 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a contest that lasted for 2 hours and 42 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 22-year-old's heroics in New York ensured that he would dethrone Sinner from the world number one ranking and end the Italian's 65-week reign at the summit. Sinner will return to the top for the first time since September 2023.

