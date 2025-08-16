'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Video: Massive explosion shakes New York after thick black smoke engulfs Manhattan

New York City’s skyline witnessed thick plumes of smoke after a major explosion hit Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Friday, local time.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 07:04 AM IST

Video: Massive explosion shakes New York after thick black smoke engulfs Manhattan
Manhattan explosion rocked New York on Friday, local time.

TRENDING NOW

New York City’s skyline witnessed thick plumes of smoke after a major explosion hit Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Friday, local time. The explosion was released after a massive fire occurred near 305 East 95th Street and 2nd Avenue, which is not very far from Centrak Park, around 10 am IST in Manhattan. The gravity of the incident triggered an urgent response from the fire department and police.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media showing thick smoke rising in the air, while on the ground the situation was grave and tense as streets were veiled in smoke, turning the area black, and firefighters all over the area of devastation. Blaring sirens of the police and fire department broke the silence of the city. As the news of the explosion spread fast, within minutes, almost 100 firefighters reached the scene, along with emergency staff.

The fire was so intense that it became a grueling task for the rescue and fire team to evacuate the region and take the situation under control.

More details and updates on the fire and smoke incident in New York are awaited.  

