North Korea's Kim Jong Un just opened the Wonsan-Kalma beach resort on June 24, in a major effort to boost tourism in the country. North Korea's supreme leader Kim was seen with his daughter Kim Ju-Ae, and 'rarely seen' wife Ri Sol-Ju, overseeing the inaugural formalities of the beach resort and cutting a ribbon at an opening ceremony. Kim Jong Un hailed this beach resort for as one of the country’s “greatest feats” of the year, the state-run KCNA news agency reported.

Kim was seen in a black coat, white shirt and a tie, and his daughter, possible heir, opted for a white formal dress. And as per reports, his wife, was seen with a Gucci bag.

Inside the Beach resort

The Wonsan-Kalma is located on the East Sea coast and spans across a 5-kilometer beach. The construction of the resort began in 2018, but was halted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It is designed to accommodate up to 10,000 guests daily. It features 54 hotels, including 17 large hotels and 37 smaller hostels to accommodate a flock of tourists. It also features a large indoor and outdoor waterpark with pools and slides. It also has a mini-golf course, a movie theatre and five beer pubs. It also has seaside swimming facilities, sports arenas, two video game arcades and dozens of restaurants and dining facilities.

Earlier, slated to be opened in 2019, the beach resort will now open for domestic tourists from July 1. However, there is no timeline as of when it will be opened for foreign tourists.

As per reports, Kim Jong Un has spent most of his youth in Wonsan. With the opening of the resort in Wonsan, he is making efforts to transform it from a missile testing hub to a lavish and luxurious area, to boost tourism. North Korean media has dubbed this as the "New Era of Tourism" in the country. North Korea's tourism was hard hit during the Pandemic in 2020, but the regime has resumed the tourism for the Russian tourists. Kim Jon Un himself said that, It would, “play a leading role in establishing the tourist culture” of North Korea.