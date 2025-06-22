Hours after US bombed Iran's three main nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan, backing Israel in the ongoing conflict in Middle east, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised Donald Trump for this "bold decision" and hailed their 'unshakeable' alliance.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu posted his video address on X, and wrote, "President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.' First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, Donald Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength." .

In a video address, Israeli PM Netanyahu on Sunday, said, "Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," the Israeli PM said.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu called Iran's regime as 'world's most dangerous rregime.' He said, "In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things, but in tonight's action against Iran's nuclear facilities, America has been unsurpassed - it has done what no other country on Earth could do. History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime - the world's most dangerous weapons," he added.

PM Netanyahu praised Donald Trump and said, "Trump's leadership has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace". "God bless America. God bless Israel. May God bless our unshakeable alliance, our unbreakable faith," he added.

PM Netanyahu also addressed its citizens and said, he kept his promise that Iran's nuclear facilities would be destroyed.

US Bombs Iran

US President Donald Trump announced the airstrike and said three nuclear facilities in Iran were "completely and totally obliterated". Six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow, while 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired against other nuclear sites, as per reports. Just after the attack on Iran's nuclear sites concluded, President Trump held a phone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to brief him about it.

On his Truth Social, US President Donald Trump, released a statement, "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Iran-Israel war escalated when Israel on June 13, launched operation 'Rising Lion' against Iran to strike major military and nuclear facilities in Iran. Iran has been making efforts to obtain nuclear weapons. In retaliation, Iran has also launched several airstrikes against Israel and have detained several Mossad agents operating in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayotallah Ali Khamenei has also announced 3 possible successors and is reportedly living in a bunker. After US interference, the middle east conflict has now escalated to turn into a full fledged war, risk of dividing world into two parts.