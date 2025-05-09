The Indian Army has shared the first visuals of an airstrike on a Pakistani military post across the Line of Control (LoC). The strike came after the Pakistani Army launched a series of attacks using drones and other munitions throughout last night, the Army said.

The Indian Army has shared the first visuals of an airstrike on a Pakistani military post across the Line of Control (LoC). The strike came after the Pakistani Army launched a series of attacks using drones and other munitions throughout last night, the Indian Army said, adding that troops from the neighbouring country also resorted to ceasefire violations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Army statement

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs," the Indian Army said in a statement on X.

The force added it remains "committed to safeguarding the sovereignity and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force (sic)."

OPERATION SINDOOR



Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/WTdg1ahIZp — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 9, 2025

While the video is official, the region in which the Pakistan Army post was struck remains unclear.

India-Pak conflict

Tensions between India and Pakistan have skyrocketed over the past couple of weeks, sparked by the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 wherein at least 26 people -- most of them tourists from across India -- were gunned down in the scenic Kashmir town. A fortnight after that attack, India launched coordinated missile strikes on nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying that 100 terrorists were killed in the attack. New Delhi says the April 22 attack was planned and executed by terrorists associated with groups based out of Pakistan.