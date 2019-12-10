Video: Homeowner leaves gifts for Amazon delivery man & his reaction will make your day

It's a holiday season in the US and people are in a celebratory mood.

A video is going viral on social media that shows an Amazon delivery staff member dancing with happiness after he finds gifts at the house where he was gone to deliver.

Kathy Ouma, the owner of the house had left a treat for the man who was supposed to deliver the package.

After receiving the gift, Karim Ahmad-Reed danced outside the main door which was captured on the ring doorbell camera.

The video was later posted by Ouma and has been going viral on social media. It has been viewed over 12 million times on Facebook.

Ouma posted a picture of the basket and wrote to UPS, USPS, Amazon, and FedEx: "Please take some goodies to enjoy on your route. Thank you for making holiday shopping easy."

Karim Ahmad-Reed said he was in touch with Ouma. "This was the first delivery I've seen with snacks at the door for drivers," he told Yahoo Lifestyle. "I forgot my lunch that day and was hungry and a little dehydrated."

"She's a jewel and a great human being. I am grateful to have brought her some happiness, as she has to me," Karim said. "The world needs more love."