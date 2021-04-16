Video footage of 13 year-old-boy shot down by Chicago police officer sparks anger, people demand justice

Days after a 13 year-old-boy Adam Toledo was shot by police in Little Village, a neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago, Illinois, video footage was released on Thursday in this regard. The video shows a police officer chasing a boy down a dark alleyway, yelling at him to stop.

The nine-minute video from Eric Stillman's body camera showed the 34-year-old officer getting out of his squad car and running after Adam Toledo in an alley at 2:30 am on March 29 in Little Village, a Mexican neighborhood on the city's West Side. The video

"Stop right now!" the officer screams while cursing, telling him to drop his gun. "Hands. Show me your hands. Drop it. Drop it." As the boy turns and lifts his hands, a single shot rings out and he collapses. The 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo is killed.

Immediately after the incident, the Chicago Police Department said that Toledo had a gun in his hand. The department placed an arrow on a still frame, pointing to what appeared to be a handgun in Toledo's right hand before Stillman opened fire.

Adam lived in Chicago's Little Village, a predominantly Latino neighborhood on the city's West Side. He is one of the youngest people killed by the police in Illinois in years.

The video footage has sparked angry reactions from the people over police conduct in Chicago. Activists announced protests against police abuse in downtown Chicago.

Protesters demanding justice for the 13-year-old blocked traffic. They were met by helmeted officers on foot, social media images showed, but there were no immediate reports of conflict.

Meanwhile, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for calm, even as she grew emotional as she talked about Adam's death and her own pain in watching the video, calling it 'excruciating'.

