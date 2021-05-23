'Very sorry': Ex-BBC chief resigns from top job over Bashir's interview of Princess Diana

Tony Hall, a former BBC chief, who was slammed for for his "woefully ineffective" probe into the deceptive method adopted by Martin Bashir in securing an interview with Princess Diana quit as chair of Britain's National Gallery on Sunday.

It may be recalled that Diana was tricked by journalist Bashir into giving an interview to BBC television in 1995. During the bombshell interview, Princess Diana talked about her troubled marriage to Prince Charles.

Tony Hall, who was appointed to lead a probe into the interview and was later named head of the BBC, said he had "today resigned as Chair of the National Gallery.

"As I said two days ago, I am very sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I believe leadership means taking responsibility," he said in a statement released by the world-renowned London gallery.

"I have always had a strong sense of public service and it is clear my continuing in the role would be a distraction to an institution I care deeply about".

According to retired senior judge John Dyson, fake bank statements were commissioned by Bashir and those statement falsely suggested some of Diana's closest aides were being paid by the security services to monitor her activities.

The fake bank statements were showed to Diana's brother Charles Spencer by Bashir and Charles Spencer then arrange a meeting between Bashir and Diana.