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'Very fair deal’: Trump sends Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for crucial Iran talks

Donald Trump has termed the Iran ceasefire agreement as a 'very fair and reasonable deal' ahead of another round of peace talks in Islamabad. He also informed that his senior negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are heading to Pakistan for crucial talks.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 07:26 PM IST

'Very fair deal’: Trump sends Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for crucial Iran talks
US delegation to visit Pakistan for ceasefire talks with Iran
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US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US delegation, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will be traveling to Pakistan to hold ceasefire talks with Iran on Monday. He even warned that if Iran doesn't take the deal, it will lead to severe consequences, such as an attack on Iranian energy and civil infrastructure. As per a Fox News reporter, Trump said that this is Iran's last chance to agree to a deal.

''If Iran does not sign this deal, the whole country is getting blown up. My people are arriving Monday night - that's tomorrow. I'm sending Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner back to Islamabad. They know the players, they know how to make a deal. They'll be there for talks this week. We're giving diplomacy one last chance, but the clock has run out. Most of the points are already conceded. They know they can't have the nuclear. That's over. It's been obliterated. Now they just need to sign the paper and open the Strait,'' Trump told the Fox News reporter Trey Yingst.

On Sunday, Trump shared a post on Truth Social wherein he accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement. ''Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz, a total violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That's wasn't nice, was it? My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan. They will be there tomorrow evening fo Negotiations,'' he wrote.

For those late to the story, US Vice President JD Vance led the US delegation last week in Islamabad for negotiations with the Iranians. However, these talks ended in a deadlock.

(With inputs from ANI)

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