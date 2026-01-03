FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Machado's BIG statement after Maduro's capture: 'Prepared to take power'

Maria Corina Machado has been in hiding since Maduro's disputed reelection in July 2024

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 10:09 PM IST

Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Machado's BIG statement after Maduro's capture: 'Prepared to take power'
File photo
Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado has issued a big statement after President Nicolas Maduro's capture by US forces.  "Venezuelans, the HOUR OF FREEDOM has arrived!" she posted. Machado has been in hiding since Maduro's disputed reelection in July 2024. She said in a post on X that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, whom the opposition says won the vote, "must immediately assume his constitutional mandate" as president.

"As of today, Nicolás Maduro is facing international justice for the atrocious crimes committed against Venezuelans and against citizens of many other nations. In view of his refusal to accept a negotiated exit, the government of the United States has fulfilled its promise to enforce the law," she said in a statement.

"The time has come for Popular Sovereignty and National Sovereignty to prevail in our country. We are going to restore order, free political prisoners, build an exceptional country, and bring our children back home. We have fought for years, we have given everything, and it has been worth it. What had to happen is happening," she added.

She further said, "This is the hour of the citizens — those of us who risked everything for democracy on July 28; those who chose Edmundo González Urrutia as the legitimate President of Venezuela, who must immediately assume his constitutional mandate and be recognized as Commander-in-Chief of the National Armed Forces by all the officers and soldiers who comprise it."

 

