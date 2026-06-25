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Venezuela under emergency: Trump says earthquakes caused ‘devastating deaths’, Modi offers condolences

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency after twin quakes devastated western Caracas, closing Simon Bolivar airport and suspending schools, metro, rail and non-essential services. The US offers help.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 10:27 AM IST

Venezuela under emergency: Trump says earthquakes caused ‘devastating deaths’, Modi offers condolences
Venezuela Earthquake(Representative image, source: X/Reuters)
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday offered aid to Venezuela as Caracas was hit by two powerful earthquakes, causing widespread destruction and loss of lives. He said the quakes have left 'a devastating number of deaths," as the exact death toll is awaited. 

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near San Felipe, about 284km (176 miles) west of Caracas, at 22:04 GMT. It was followed almost immediately by a magnitude 7.5 quake near Yumare, about 293km (182 miles) west of the capital. The USGS says there is a chance of more than 10,000 deaths, though official casualty tolls have been slow to come in. Three people are reported dead in Caracas, reported by Reuters.

Venezuela Earthquake: Trump offers US aid

Expressing concern on Venezuelan devastating situation, Trump wrote, "The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!! President DJT"

Under Secretary for Foreign Assistance Jeremy Lewin said the US would send “search and rescue teams, medical and humanitarian supplies and other resources in the crucial first days after this tragic natural disaster”. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said Washington is already coordinating support. "We’re in touch with the authorities and mobilising assistance,” Landau said in a post on X.

EFEF

The development comes months after Trump ordered a deadly military operation in Venezuela that culminated in the abduction of the country’s President Nicolas Maduro, who is now imprisoned in the US.

Venezuela Earthquake: PM Modi offers assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes that struck Venezuela's capital, Caracas, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela.""On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," the PM added.

Venezuela Earthquake: Rodriguez declares a state of emergency

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency after twin earthquakes caused massive destruction in the west of Caracas. In an address to the nation, Rodriguez said Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia is closed due to severe damage. Schools, metro, rail services and non-essential activities are suspended. She activated the military’s general staff under the Bolivarian National Guard’s commander general. Rodriguez also urged doctors, nurses and health staff to report to hospitals and private clinics to treat quake victims. National, state and municipal authorities are coordinating relief, with priority aid going to the worst-hit states.

“I want to ask the doctors, nurses, and all the health personnel as a whole to go to their jobs, so that we can attend to the people who are being taken to the emergency rooms of both hospitals and private health centres,” Rodriguez said during her address to the nation, according to Venezuela’s El Nacional newspaper.

 

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