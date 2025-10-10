Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado's FIRST statement after crushing Trump's hopes for Nobel Peace Prize 2025: 'I'm in shock...'

After winning the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado said, "I'm in shock".

After winning the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado said, "I'm in shock", as reported by AFP. "I'm in shock!" Machado was heard saying during her telephonic conversation with Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who replaced her as candidate in the last presidential elections after she was barred from contesting.

Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her "tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

Terming her as a "brave and committed champion of peace," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said that the Prize has gone to a "woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness." "Democracy is a precondition for lasting peace. However, we live in a world where democracy is in retreat, where more and more authoritarian regimes are challenging norms and resorting to violence."Machado has spent years working for the freedom of the Venezuelan people, the Committee said.

"The Venezuelan regime's rigid hold on power and its repression of the population are not unique in the world. We see the same trends globally: rule of law abused by those in control, free media silenced, critics imprisoned, and societies pushed towards authoritarian rule and militarisation. In 2024, more elections were held than ever before, but fewer and fewer are free and fair," the Nobel Committee said.

"Peace laureate Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace. She embodies the hope of a different future, one where the fundamental rights of citizens are protected, and their voices are heard," it said.

Machado meets all three criteria stated in Alfred Nobel's will for the selection of a Peace Prize laureate, the selection committee said."She has brought her country's opposition together. She has never wavered in resisting the militarisation of Venezuelan society. She has been steadfast in her support for a peaceful transition to democracy. Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace," it said.

Trump's hopes shattered

US President Donald Trump had been clamouring for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he had resolved multiple global conflicts, which include, India-Pakistan, Thailand-Cambodia, Azerbaijan-Armenia, Iran-Israel, and DRC-Rwanda, among others.

Earlier on Wednesday, on the prospects of winning the Nobel Prize, Trump said, "I have no idea... Marco would tell you we settled seven wars. We're close to settling an eighth. I think we'll end up settling the Russia situation... I don't think anybody in history has settled that many. But perhaps they'll find a reason not to give it to me".