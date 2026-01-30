FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to resume Russian crude oil purchases from February amid US sanctions

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to fog, AQI in ‘Poor’ category; Check IMD forecast here

Venezuela opens oil doors to foreign investors: Lawmakers approve sweeping reforms

US-Canada trade tension: Trump threatens 50% tariff on Canadian aircraft; here's why

Gold, silver prices today, January 30, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Ganoshotru bags Best Series, Anirban Chakrabarti wins Best Actor, Mimi Chakraborty shines as Best Actress, full OTT winners list

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Shamik Adhikary honoured with Best Influencer award, beats Ivy Ghosh, Mukul Kumar Jana, Niranjan Mondal

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Dev beats Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anjan Dutt to win Best Actor award for Projapati 2

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress for Grihapravesh, shares with Koel Mallick for her performance in Sharthopor

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Kothin, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika share Best Film award; beat Projapati 2, Raghu Dakat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Ganoshotru bags Best Series, Anirban Chakrabarti wins Best Actor, Mimi Chakraborty shines as Best Actress, full OTT winners list

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Anirban wins Best Actor, Mimi bags Best Actress

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Shamik Adhikary honoured with Best Influencer award, beats Ivy Ghosh, Mukul Kumar Jana, Niranjan Mondal

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Shamik honoured with Best Influencer award

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Dev beats Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anjan Dutt to win Best Actor award for Projapati 2

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Dev beats Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anjan Dutt

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points

Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points

HomeWorld

WORLD

Venezuela opens oil doors to foreign investors: Lawmakers approve sweeping reforms

The move is expected to boost oil production and attract foreign investment, with the US easing sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector, as reported by The New York Times.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 07:50 AM IST

Venezuela opens oil doors to foreign investors: Lawmakers approve sweeping reforms
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major overhaul, Venezuela has approved a law allowing foreign companies to participate in its oil industry, meeting US demands. The lawmakers enacted legislation that allows overseas firms to directly manage production projects, previously controlled by state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), and allows companies to settle disputes through international arbitration rather than Venezuela's courts. The move is expected to boost oil production and attract foreign investment, with the US easing sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector, as reported by The New York Times. 

Venezuela's oil reforms open door for foreign firms

With major oil reserves of any nation, the new law further helps Venezuela maximise its profits from foreign investment, said acting President Delcy Rodríguez on Thursday night. The overhaul also enables authorities to lower taxes and royalties paid to the government, although Petroleos de Venezuela will remain under state ownership.

The New York Times said the move follows recent developments in which the US military captured Nicolas Maduro and replaced him with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who has since moved quickly to open Venezuela's oil industry to increased US participation amid pressure from Washington. The reforms reverse key elements of Venezuela's 2007 nationalisation drive, which had prompted major US oil companies to exit the country despite its vast reserves.

That policy shift had been central to Chavismo, the political movement that has dominated Venezuela for nearly three decades. Soon after lawmakers approved the changes, the Trump administration announced it was easing sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector, a decision expected to lift restrictions on transporting, storing, exporting and purchasing Venezuelan crude, according to The New York Times.

What are long-term consequences?

While the legislation aims to attract foreign investment and revive production, critics warned of long-term consequences. Former energy minister Rafael Ramirez said on social media, "In a single stroke, this wipes out nearly 70 years of our national achievements and seeks to cancel the country's nationalist oil ideology."The New York Times reported that the new framework also seeks to reassure investors by allowing disputes to be resolved outside Venezuela, reflecting concerns over judicial independence.

However, questions remain about legal stability and the durability of the reforms, given Venezuela's history of abrupt policy reversals. The changes are expected to provide a short-term boost to Venezuela's oil-dependent economy, which has suffered for years from falling revenues, infrastructure decay, expropriations and US sanctions. The government also organised rallies in Caracas on Thursday to demonstrate support for the overhaul as it attempts to draw both established companies and smaller operators back into the sector.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to fog, AQI in ‘Poor’ category; Check IMD forecast here
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to fog, AQI in ‘Poor’ catego
Venezuela opens oil doors to foreign investors: Lawmakers approve sweeping reforms
Venezuela opens oil doors to foreign investors: Lawmakers approve sweeping refor
US-Canada trade tension: Trump threatens 50% tariff on Canadian aircraft; here's why
US-Canada trade tension escalates as Trump threatens 50% tariff on Canadian airc
Gold, silver prices today, January 30, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, January 30, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Ganoshotru bags Best Series, Anirban Chakrabarti wins Best Actor, Mimi Chakraborty shines as Best Actress, full OTT winners list
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Anirban wins Best Actor, Mimi bags Best Actress
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement